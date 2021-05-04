Global Eagle selects Utelsat performance to enhance mobility capabilities in North America

Utelsat Communications and Global Eagle, a leading provider of connectivity and entertainment solutions for development movement markets, have signed a multi-year agreement for additional Q-band transponders. Increase the capacity for Global Eagle customers operating in the aviation sector.

As part of this multi-year agreement covering all North American coverage of EUTELSAT 7A, Utelsat Global is providing Eagle with significant additional performance aimed at enhancing mobility-related connectivity services for its customers. This satellite will be renamed as EUTELSAT 139WA.

Philip Oliva, Business Director, Utelsat, said: “We are pleased to support Global Eagle, our long – term partner in strengthening its global mobility network.

Nancy Walker, Global Eagle’s Vice President of Commercial Aviation, added: “This agreement with Utelsat allows us to further strengthen our multi-band and multi-satellite networks, providing greater performance and service stability for our end users, with over 50 telephones connected worldwide. Customers can be constantly connected with the capabilities of the satellites, resulting in faster and more reliable service to their passengers.