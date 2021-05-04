Home World Baghdad tragedy .. Health Minister resigned an hour after returning to work

Baghdad tragedy .. Health Minister resigned an hour after returning to work

May 04, 2021 0 Comments

The office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Qasimi announced on Tuesday that the council had voted on the recommendations of the commission of inquiry. Ibn Khadi Hospital Fire It caused dozens of deaths and injuries, marking the decision of the Iraqi health minister and the governor of Baghdad to suspend Ibn al-Qadi from working at the hospital and remove the Baghdad health director general from his post.

An hour after returning to work, Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi resigned, which was immediately accepted by the Iraqi prime minister.



According to the Iraqi government, Salman Hameed Ali, director of the Ibn al-Khadi Hospital, Naeem Qasim Musayl, administrative assistant, and Ahmed Jassam Ali, a civil defense officer, have been removed from their posts and reduced to the post of hospital director by law.

Exemption for Baghdad Health Director

It was decided to expel Baghdad Director General of Health Rusafa from his post and to oblige the Ministry of Health to take the necessary steps to implement this in accordance with the law.

In front of the Ibn al-Qadi Hospital in Baghdad (Archives – France Press)

In order to ensure the safety of patients, comrades, auditors and medical staff, the Ministry of Health and its subsidiaries, including departments, hospitals and health institutions, must adhere to the number of comrades, including. .

Dozens dead and injured

A fire broke out inside the Ibn al-Qadi hospital in the Diyala Bridge region southeast of Baghdad on April 24, killing 82 people and injuring 110, following the explosion of oxygen cylinders on the terrace designated for lung resuscitation. The official figure has been announced by the Iraqi Interior Ministry.

The Prime Minister at the time called for “an immediate inquiry to be opened, and the hospital’s director, director of care and maintenance and all those involved to be held accountable until negligence is discovered and held accountable.”

