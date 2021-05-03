Gifts that encourage Americans to get vaccinated against Covid 19

France2

To ItsIn the United States, 40% of people have received two doses of the Covid 19 vaccine, but 24% of Americans do not want to be vaccinated. To convince them, the officers promise vouchers.

To ItsThe United States is increasing efforts to encourage people to get vaccinated against Covid 19. He also gave a donut chain to every vaccinated American, even one donut a day. The rate of vaccinations in the country has dropped by 22% in three weeks. So one company decided to pay its employees extra time for vaccination.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has announced that $ 100 in savings will be given to every young person between the ages of 16 and 35. The mayor of Detroit promises, meanwhile, a $ 50 gift card for another person to be vaccinated. Tax cuts are also planned for companies with less than 500 employees promoting the vaccine.