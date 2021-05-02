Home Entertainment Reconstruction: The reopening schedule trailer has been tweeted by Emmanuel Macron

May 02, 2021 0 Comments
Written by Alexandre G. May 2, 2021 at 6:52 p.m. Updated May 2, 2021 at 6:53 pm.

The day before May 3, 2021, as a first step in the restructuring announced by Emmanuel Macron, a tweet released by Elys அர Palace’s communications services took on the appearance of a “trailer”. “Finding Us” reminds us of key dates on the calendar to reopen the activities of various departments that have been hidden for months in France due to the health crisis associated with the Govit-19 epidemic.

The deconfinement trailer Worthy of an American film. However, this is actually France, or rather President of the Republic, Is posting this Sunday, May 2, 2021 on Twitter, a short video commemorating the important dates of the Decontamination Calendar in France. As Emmanuel Macron announced last Thursday, from May 3 to June 30, 2021, 4 levels return to the life of the French. Since early 2020, people have applied for the honor Control phases Then deconfinement, According to fluctuations in health conditions.

In place of the video “Find us“The government explains the resumption of various activities. In the music! The sound of melodramatic violins and film reels comes to light.”Reopening agenda“First the kids, or middle and high school students, start again on May 3. Then it’s a turn of the terraces, restaurants and cafes, which will reopen from May 19. Museums, cinemas, theaters and other dark rooms will be revived on this date. .

Finally, the Short one minute video (0:59 seconds) Ends with pictures of supporters in the arena. The June 9, 2021, Spectators will be allowed to go to sports establishments – or others – up to 800 people inside the house, and up to 1000 people outside. The latest footage shows the guitarist performing in a concert hall on June 30. At the time, the government planned to remove restrictions surrounding hospitality measurements. If the health situation allows it, of course … we must not forget that we can not find each other without being careful.

