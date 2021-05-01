In an American beginning, social and political debates were forbidden

About 20 employees of an American start-up announced their resignation after their company decided to ban “political conversations” in the workplace.

About 20 employees of an American start-up, out of a total of 57 employees, announced their resignation on Twitter on Friday after their company decided to ban “political conversations” in the workplace.

Basecomb co-founder and co-founder Jason Fried on Monday published a blog post explaining the six new rules the company has adopted, including a ban on “social and political discussions on Basecomb’s account,” employee benefits patriarchal “(sports, wellness, continuing education …) and” past decisions Refusing to stay or live.

Jonas Downey, who has worked at a small IT company since 2011, tweeted: “Considering the recent changes at BaseCam, I have decided to step down from my role as design director.”

With the recent changes in Basecomb, I have decided to quit my job as head of design. I have helped design and create all of our products since 2011 and recently I have been leading our design team as well. Looking for something new, so please visit / rt. D.M. – Jonas Downey (on Jonastownie) April 30, 2021

Many of his colleagues have posted similar news, according to his website that developer John Breen is working on another team.

“Turns sour quickly” discussions

To justify the decision on political conversations, Jason Fried assures that they have become “a major distraction” in the current context.

“Sensitivity is at its peak. Usually all discussions directly or indirectly related to politics, activity or community turn sour quickly. You should not be surprised that being outside makes you one. A partner, or a goal that will change you if you go there,” he explains.

Social checks are replaced by equivalent money

Many polarized debates have animated the United States for months, from the Black Lives Matter movement (the “black life thing”) to the presidential election last November and transgender rights. “We develop software for project management and team communication. (…) We do not have to solve deep social problems,” Freight says. Social checks are replaced by equal amounts of money so that everyone can spend them “because they fit”.

“Some employees are relieved, others are angry, all of which summarize the public debate surrounding it,” David Hanson, chief technology officer and co-founder of BaseCamp, wrote in another blog post Wednesday, calling you forward. .

“I’m resigned as customer service manager at BaseCam, I’m four months pregnant, so I will make time for this unborn baby,” Christine Artsma tweeted Friday. “Those on my team are some of the most amazing people I’ve ever worked with. I miss them.”