Home Science List. These departments, with an event rate exceeding 400, are the new warning threshold set by the authorities

List. These departments, with an event rate exceeding 400, are the new warning threshold set by the authorities

Apr 30, 2021 0 Comments
BFMTV

If the number of cases starts to rise suddenly, the government will make an “emergency brake” device.

It is now official: Deconfinement will gradually begin in France from Monday, May 3rd. If the exact timetable for reopening is now established, it could be affected by a sudden re-opening of the infection.

This is why, according to our information, the authorities want to set up a system “Emergency Breaking”, All actions announced by Emmanuel Macron in the regional press this Thursday can be canceled.

Three criteria are set:

  • Incidence rate of more than 400 per 100,000 population
  • A sudden increase in this rate
  • Intensive care units will be completed soon

Map of more than 400 sectors with event rates

So we have listed the sectors above this new warning threshold set by the government. Currently there are 8: Paches-du-Ron, Ois, Paris, Sean-et-Marne, Ezone, Sean-Saint-Denis, Wall-de-Marne and Wall-de-Ois. The diagram below is light pink, indicating the fields closest to the warning threshold.

Note that this phenomenon is declining in most sectors, including those above 400. As for revitalization services, they are currently saturated or close to enrichment. As of Thursday, April 29, more than 5,800 people were in intensive care in France.

Louis Tonga PFMTV Reporter

READ  The next NASA release of SpaceX: When to watch

You May Also Like

How did the indicators in Novel-Aquitaine emerge from the restoration?

How did the indicators in Novel-Aquitaine emerge from the restoration?

En 2018, des chercheurs ont, pour la première fois, été les témoins d’un événement de subduction d’eau chaude sous la couche superficielle froide de l’océan Arctique. Parmi les instruments utilisés pour l’analyser, ce dériveur. © San Nguyen, Institut océanographique Scripps

“Heat bombs” melt ice

What does the chemical composition of the Mars meteorite indicate the possibility of living at its depth? / Article / LSM.lv

What does the chemical composition of the Mars meteorite indicate the possibility of living at its depth? / Article / LSM.lv

© Jing Liu Iller.

The study revealed what happens when the earth is bombed by sunlight

They were able to find out why there was liquid water on Mars

They were able to find out why there was liquid water on Mars

The Mars helicopter flew farther than Earth

The Mars helicopter flew farther than Earth

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *