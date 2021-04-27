Home Technology To commemorate Earth Day, OPPO invites consumers to replace damaged hardware

To commemorate Earth Day, OPPO invites consumers to replace damaged hardware

Apr 27, 2021 0 Comments
To commemorate Earth Day, OPPO invites consumers to replace damaged hardware

Agurat.co, Earth Day last April 22 reminded humans to care about the environment. As well as with OPPO, it seeks to participate in the celebration of Earth Day, especially those related to the issue of electronic waste.

The OPPO service center invites consumers to come and repair the damaged hardware, which is usually provided to the consumer as proof of replacement.

Then, this defective hardware waste will be processed by a designated waste processing facility by the OPPO Service Center so that it does not pollute the environment when it is thrown away by the consumer.



Consumers who return repaired damaged hardware will be thankful with various exclusive products from the OPPO Service Center.

“This is a small step for the OPPO Service Center to protect our beloved Earth,” said Aryo Medianto A., PR Manager, OPPO Indonesia, in a written statement from Co.

The peak activity to commemorate Earth Day was carried out by the OPPO Service Center on April 21-23. However, this activity will be extended to the next 1 month and end on May 23, 2021 and will take place across the OPPO Service Center network in Indonesia.

At the height of this process, there were even consumers who had the opportunity to receive the OPPO A11k device. Currently, OPPO has a network of 117 service centers throughout Indonesia.

READ  Do not install! Focus on the pros and cons of using WA GB - all pages

You May Also Like

QNAP released a security update in October last year after learning about the vulnerability and responding slowly six months later !! - HKEPC hardware

QNAP released a security update in October last year after learning about the vulnerability and responding slowly six months later !! – HKEPC hardware

Best Design Strength MSI won the MSI 2021 German IF Design Award | Exfostest News

Best Design Strength MSI won the MSI 2021 German IF Design Award | Exfostest News

How to Spot a Good Mobile Gaming App

A standard version of the GCC11 will be released next week to support the introduction of new CPUs and Intel AMX-open source

A standard version of the GCC11 will be released next week to support the introduction of new CPUs and Intel AMX-open source

Apple has been accused of “exaggerating the water resistance of the iPhone” – Jigsaw

Home

Viral video: After midnight, the woman was heartbroken to see the scene recorded on the CCTV camera in front of the house ..!

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *