Small celestial body study, lunar science research station, heavy rockets ... Intense publication of heavy news in the field of space-scientific study-cnBeta.COM

The small celestial body detection mission has entered the engineering development phase, with the Chang-6 model and lunar rear detection, the basic type of lunar research station to be built by 2030, the heavy missile vehicle being developed, and the Solar System’s edge exploration project demonstration work to begin in 2021 ” On the eve of China Space Day, a number of important information is being released on the development of space strategy and layout, borders and key technology sectors.

Small celestial body detection enters the stage of engineering development

200 kg will be allocated for loading

On April 24, at the main forum of the China Aerospace Congress, Ye Pijian, a folk scientist and educator at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, presented a paper entitled “Assumptions for My Country’s Small Astronomical Operation.”

My country’s major planetary exploration projects include small celestial body exploration, the Mars model and the Revenue and Jupiter study. At the same time, future missions such as a partial study of the solar system have already been demonstrated. Among them, the task of small celestial body detection is a major project of a large planetary exploration project, and an important task of my country’s space power construction journey.

Route map for major planetary exploration projects

Currently, my country’s small celestial body detection mission is entering the engineering development phase. The detection target of my country’s small celestial body detection program is a common-orbiting celestial body 2016HO3 and the 311P main belt comet in the asteroid belt.

My country’s small celestial body inventor’s computer system includes the main detector and the return capsule. Among them, the main probe will complete full-scale aeronautical missions of near-Earth asteroid transmission, orbit, model and transmission, detailed return to Earth, retrieval capsule disassembly, main belt comet transmission and scientific study; Return capsule. The method is to select the aerodynamic shape of the “spherical cone outsole + single cone rear body” and complete the fall and land on the earth with the “aerodynamic shape + parachute”.

During the first asteroid exploration in my country, Ye Pigeon said the landing model would be selected. Mastering landing technology means that if an asteroid hits Earth in the future, our country will be able to approach and intervene directly.

At the same time, the National Space Administration is always open to asteroid exploration. In terms of carrying cargo, China’s asteroid exploration mission will allocate the capacity to carry 200 kilograms to open up to the community.

Carry out lunar post-sample revenue and detection by 2024

By 2030, create a basic type of lunar research station

According to Hu Hao, chief designer of the third phase of the lunar exploration program, a backup of Song-5, Song-6, aims to land in the rear “South Pole-Aitken” basin. Of the Moon in 2024 to carry out sample revenues and studies.

Earlier, the National Space Administration had issued a “Song-6 Mission International Load-Being Cooperation Opportunity Announcement”. After analysis and screening, the French radon detector used a lunar surface water ice phenomenon research device in conjunction with Russia and China, and four payloads of the Swedish lunar surface onion detector and Italian laser range angle reflector are listed as preliminary projects.

My country will carry out lunar-related resource exploration, scientific research and technical verification of scientific research stations through Chang 6, 7, and 8 missions, and will promote the basic construction of lunar science research stations. It is planned to build the Basic Lunar Science Research Station by 2030.





10 meters in diameter, capable of carrying lunar orbit

Heavy launch vehicle of less than 50 tons

At the “International Symposium on the Moon: Research and Astronomical Observations”, Mu Yu, director of the general design department at the first academy of the Chinese Academy of Aerospace Science and Technology, believes that human space operations will be in the long run in the future. Mainly the Earth and the Moon are concentrated in space. To meet the needs of cruise travel between worlds and land, the space transportation system must be fast, economical, and reusable to meet needs. And large-scale flight in and out of space.

Mou introduced that my country was developing a heavy missile vehicle with a diameter of 10 meters and a lunar orbit capacity of not less than 50 tons, which would provide significant support for the establishment and completion of the lunar base.

Mou introduced my country’s man-made lunar landing program: “Currently, my country has realized that humans land lunar landings by circular rendezvous and docking, and the low Earth orbit carrying capacity will reach 27 tons. The moon will reduce the number of docks and improve carrying capacity. “

As the closest celestial body to Earth, the Moon is expected to become a new source of scientific progress and economic development. In the coming decades, humanity will develop more and more lunar resources. At the same time, the moon will become an ideal place to check man’s deep space exploration methods and operations.

Demonstration of the Solar System’s Marginal Exploration Project began

Use the lunar base for space observation

Wang Xi, an educator at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and director of the National Center for Space Science at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, presented a report at the main forum of the Chinese Space Conference entitled “Major Scientific Issues in the Partial Study of the Solar System”. “China has begun a demonstration of the solar eclipse project,” he revealed.

An in-depth analysis of the scientific background, key scientific issues, and the scientific objectives of the partial study of the solar system is aimed at revealing key scientific issues such as heliospheric physics, solar system evolution, and stellar physics.

According to the plan, the Solar System’s Marginal Exploration Project will reach four scientific goals: exploring any human land, the full picture of the heliosphere, views of major planets, and solar archeology.

Wang Xi believes that my country is moving from a space power to a space power. Lunar exploration and deep space exploration require a two-wheeler of science and technology. The Chinese Lunar Research Project is organizing scientific demonstrations at the International Lunar Research Center, using the moon as a natural base for development. Astronomical observation, large-scale space observation of the Earth.