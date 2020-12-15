Tesla CyberTruck design issues explained by renowned auto designer

Cybertruck is a vehicle that is very polar and CEO Elon Musk said Tesla will come out with a more regular location if it fails. More than a year after its release, Cybertruck continues to polarize, critics of it are still skeptical, and those who applaud it are even more optimistic about its upcoming release.

Automatic designer Frank Stephenson, Who has done star work with companies such as Ferrari, BMW, Maserati, Fiat, Lancia, and McLaren, recently shared his thoughts on Tesla’s Hulking pickup truck. Stephenson is a great car designer Motor Trend Become one of the most influential designers today. His works, which have a reputation for designing vehicles through “biomimicry”, usually have lines that one can see in the natural environment.

Needless to say Stephenson is not a big fan of Tesla’s angular, almost brutal pickup. According to the auto designer, the Cybertruck has a number of issues with its design, both in terms of its exterior and interior. As for its exterior, Stephenson noted that the very angular look of the Cybertruck is revolutionary with age and the PlayStation 1 graphics-release. The most dated years on the road.

The famous designer unfavorably compared the future, triangular look of the Cybertruck Comment by Citroen Karin, Which was introduced in the 1980s, especially when it comes to interiors. Stephenson noted that Karin’s interior is designed to be warm and welcoming, while CyberTruck’s interior is transparent and cool. Combined with its tent-proof panels and armor glass windows, the Cybertruck looks like a vehicle designed to protect its occupants from the outside world.

Stephenson, for his part, wanted vehicles that would make their vehicles a part of nature, not protected from it. A great example of such a vehicle, according to the affluent designer Comment by Buick Electra EV, Which calls for a hopeful, stable future. “Compared to the brutality of the cybertruck, the Buick Electra seems to be a beacon of hope,” he said.

It should be noted that Stephenson certainly deserves to take on Tesla’s truck, the CyberDruck is a pickup, a vehicle whose division ranks first among the top engines. Dominance and aggression As much as possible. Cybertruck is a test for Tesla, and given its estimated pre-order numbers, there seems to be a good chance it will be Elon Musk’s test. Heading towards success. Because of the cybertruck polarity, this vehicle was created by an outstanding vehicle designer — it redefined electric cars with the Model S, Model 3, Model X and Model Y.

Below is Frank Stephenson’s thoughts on Cybertruck’s design issues.