Home Entertainment Johanna Farris of Call of Duty holds the lead

Johanna Farris of Call of Duty holds the lead

Apr 27, 2021 0 Comments
XboxSquad.fr

There is movement at the executive level in the Activation-Blizzard. After departure Jeff Kaplan, Vice President of the Editor, The restoration of the poles takes place a few days ago. In fact, the CEO’s cap on the publisher’s primary rights, Call of duty, Has changed owners. Byron Beatty Thus leading Johanna Farris He assumes the responsibility of overseeing the administration of the multi-billion dollar license.

Faris is not new to the business. He is already the head of Activision’s e-sports division and is a member of the NFL for the American Football League. He also retained his role in the Overwatch and Call of Duty leagues.

Since joining Activision Blizzard, I have had the unique opportunity to define a new and dynamic vision for Call of Duty Sports with incredibly talented colleagues, athletes, owners and associates.[…]

Call of Duty has made an immeasurable impact in the world of gaming and entertainment and is a truly cultural event. I look forward to helping bring ownership to its next chapter and continuing to express the power that Call of Duty represents for the future of competitive entertainment.

Within a week of the release of its quarterly results, this change may come as a surprise. The group in particular achieved record results in 2020 with a 25% increase in its profits. This success is largely due to Call of Duty: Warson As well as Call of Duty Mobile. We want him to bring a new perspective and enrich the right.

READ  Dr. Fucci: The United States may see the virus 'rise on the rise' in a few weeks

You May Also Like

Netflix: 2 movies and series to watch happily on Monday evening

Netflix: 2 movies and series to watch happily on Monday evening

"Sound of Metal", Belgian Double Oscar Award for Co-Production, Sound and Editing (Brussels)

“Sound of Metal”, Belgian Double Oscar Award for Co-Production, Sound and Editing (Brussels)

Le Français Florian Zeller et le Danois Thomas Vinterberg primés aux Oscars

French Florian Zeller and Dan Thomas Winterberg win Oscars

Elon Musk Neuralink

Elon Musk will perform live on Saturday night, May 8th

French opportunities, dominance of sites ... 2021 Oscars

French opportunities, dominance of sites … 2021 Oscars

Netflix: 3 Best Movies Recommended by Editorial Staff This Week

Netflix: 3 Best Movies Recommended by Editorial Staff This Week

Timothea Maldonado

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *