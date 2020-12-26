After Tyler Rock and Cherry, The Russo Brothers takes on a cult Christmas story

Joe and Anthony Russo are said to be working on a new adaptationA Christmas carol De Charles Dickens.

And Avengers: Endcom As their career success remains ingrained in the minds of all moviegoers, the Russo brothers quietly rule Hollywood, from being producers (Tyler Rack, Manhattan Locking) Or Directors (The Cherry With Tom Holland, scheduled for 2021). An interesting hand, especially since the couple still has many plans in mind, from its sequel Tyler Rack For an adaptation Magic: Collecting, Not to mention the possibility of a return to the superhero movie.

Tom Holland in front of the MCU Archives in Cherry

It is not yet finished as the authors of the screenwriters Mark Swift and Damien Shannon Freddie vs. Jason, From the remake Friday 13 And Baywatch – Warning in Malibu, Was announced on the Twitter floor on the orders of the two brothers. Not just any sequence, because it would be an adaptation Christmas song De Charles Dickens, The popular story embraced time and time again, Swift and Shannon recalled quoting Christmas at Muppets.

Appointed by Us Russo_Brothers To write a modern version of a Christmas carol, we looked at each existing version. I have come to tell you that the Muppet version is the best 3. Must see every Christmas. That’s wonderful. (And hopefully ours will be done in 2021!) pic.twitter.com/YbUzKdACHd – Shannon & Swift (han Shannonandswift) December 24, 2020

“We were commissioned by the Russo brothers to write the modern version of A Christmas Carol. We have seen all the existing versions. I can tell you that the Muppets version is in the top 3. Everyone needs Christmas. It’s wonderful.”

Christmas at Muppets

Spirits visiting a selfish old crouton named Scrooge Although this story is an excellent classic in American entertainment, Europeans are well aware of Robert Gemekis’ beautiful adaptation, which is published here Scrooge’s funny Christmas, And the filmmaker’s third animation experience Bell Express And Biolf legend. There is no doubt that this is the “modern” version Transforming history into the 21st century.

Next December, we both hope to be able to realize their situational land in 2021. Keep in mind that this is not the only adaptation to come. Apple TV + is said to be producing one with Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, and Bill Condon is expected to produce a musician for Disney. What do you want for the Christmas carol every year.