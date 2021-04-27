Cyberpunk 2077 deported tens of thousands of people. How Much Does CD Project Red Studio Cost?

As part of the “Help Me Refund” program, players had the opportunity to return copies of games without giving a reason. The studio decided to take this step due to the waves of criticism that the title Cyberbunk 2077 is full of unfinished tasks and mistakes. People were also concerned that the game was too demanding in terms of performance, and the graphics on the older generation consoles were very poor.

According to the published financial results, 30,000 people demanded a refund through the “Help Me Refund” scheme, resulting in a CD project red $ 2.23 million (CZK 47.9 million). Through Steam and the Xbox and PlayStation game stores, 150,000 players wanted to get their money back, which cost the developer studio 65 10.65 million or CZK 228.5 million.

Example from Cyberpunk 2077 game. Photo: Archive of Creators

The account is certainly not final. Published data only includes the end of 2020. The Arstechnica server noted that this year the creators would have to repay another $ 38.34 million (CZK 822.8 million) as part of the refund.

Overall, for all issues with Cyberbunk 2077 Studio. 51.22 million or 1.1 billion crowns cost.

The title Cyberbunk 2077 is inspired by William Gibson's books, Blade Runner movies or the Japanese anime megafilm Ghost in the Shell or Game Deuce X. However, since the game is mainly based on the pen of the creators of the cyberbank game, this area offers the same possibilities for players as it can create any character.

Interestingly, every decision – from skills, implants to character formation – affects the main story.

Interestingly, every decision – from skills, implants to character formation – affects the main story.

