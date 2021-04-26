Home World The most reluctant age for the COVID-19 vaccine. What sociological data shows

The most reluctant age for the COVID-19 vaccine. What sociological data shows

Apr 26, 2021 0 Comments
The most reluctant age for the COVID-19 vaccine. What sociological data shows
Coordinator of the National Vaccine Campaign, Physician Valerie Gerkita, Sociological data show that the most “reluctant” about the COVID vaccine are young people under the age of 35.

These are Indicates the least affected type Disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“I hope young people will understand the importance of the vaccine, the benefits of the vaccine, if not for them, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, I think it’s important, but we need to think about those around us,” says the doctor.

“Of course, all sociological data show that people aged 30-35 are very reluctant to be vaccinated. The risk of developing a severe form of the disease is significantly lower. Fortunately, this is very good. In an environment where we all want to participate in other cultural and artistic events, young people will understand the importance of the vaccine. I believe that if not for parents, grandparents, brothers, children, I think it’s important to think, it’s a moment to think about those around us, ”Valerie Gerkita said on Sunday evening, DG24.

Our path to default

“It can seem tough,” he said Opinion of the vaccine campaign, But that it is “our path to default”. Valerie Giorgita also spoke about data found in Israel that are being explored for post-immunization heart-related side effects associated with the anti-colitis vaccine.

“I can tell you that there is currently no signal at the level of the European pharmaceutical system regarding these conditions, but it is being assessed if there are any coincidences in Israel because it is not established that we are talking more often than the general population,” the doctor said.

READ  'We want to get rid of the ballot': Trump will not engage in peaceful transfer of power, instead puts forward voter fraud demands

You May Also Like

Russia: Repression of protesters to protect Alexei Navalny

Russia: Repression of protesters to protect Alexei Navalny

Man shot dead by Hollywood police after bizarre Sunset Boulevard clash | Abroad

Man shot dead by Hollywood police after bizarre Sunset Boulevard clash | Abroad

SpaceX capsule delivers four astronauts to SKS / Article / LSMLV

SpaceX capsule delivers four astronauts to SKS / Article / LSMLV

Govit-19 continues to disrupt essential health services in 90% of countries - Rev.Com

Govit-19 continues to disrupt essential health services in 90% of countries – Rev.Com

Board approves new funding plan for CRIM

Board approves new funding plan for CRIM

They did not stop sending the underwear and underwear of the Prime Minister of France

They did not stop sending the underwear and underwear of the Prime Minister of France

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *