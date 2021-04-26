The most reluctant age for the COVID-19 vaccine. What sociological data shows

“I hope young people will understand the importance of the vaccine, the benefits of the vaccine, if not for them, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, I think it’s important, but we need to think about those around us,” says the doctor.

“Of course, all sociological data show that people aged 30-35 are very reluctant to be vaccinated. The risk of developing a severe form of the disease is significantly lower. Fortunately, this is very good. In an environment where we all want to participate in other cultural and artistic events, young people will understand the importance of the vaccine. I believe that if not for parents, grandparents, brothers, children, I think it’s important to think, it’s a moment to think about those around us, ”Valerie Gerkita said on Sunday evening, DG24.

Our path to default

“It can seem tough,” he said Opinion of the vaccine campaign, But that it is “our path to default”. Valerie Giorgita also spoke about data found in Israel that are being explored for post-immunization heart-related side effects associated with the anti-colitis vaccine.

“I can tell you that there is currently no signal at the level of the European pharmaceutical system regarding these conditions, but it is being assessed if there are any coincidences in Israel because it is not established that we are talking more often than the general population,” the doctor said.