The Iranian Foreign Ministry has commented on Zarif’s words about Solomon and Russia

Remarks by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif on the talks with Russia on the nuclear deal and the role of the former commander of the Special Forces Special Forces in them … RIA Novosti, 04/26/2021

2021-04-26T21: 00

Moscow, April 26 – RIA Novosti. A spokesman for the ministry said at a conference on Monday that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif’s remarks about the role of former Islamic State Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) commander Qasema Suleiman in talks with Russia over a nuclear deal in Iran should not be taken lightly. On Sunday, the Iranian media released an excerpt from a conversation between Zarif and Iranian economist Syed Lilas, which took place in March this year. The Iranian minister said the late General Solaimani, who was killed in Iraq a year ago as a result of a US airstrike, had played a key role in Iran’s foreign policy and talks with Russia. In foreign policy, IRGC and Solaimani, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, noted, however, that “Solimani speaks with respect about his past and close relations, his wisdom, courage and wisdom.” On the night of January 3, the United States carried out an operation at Baghdad International Airport to remove an Iranian general, Qasim Solaimani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Special Forces (IRGC) and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy leader of al-Hasht al-Shabi. In Washington, they are believed to have been involved in organizing the December 31, 2019 attack on the US embassy in Baghdad. Iran responds by attacking a US base in Iraq.

