Oct 18, 2020 0 Comments
More than 1,000 current and former employees of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have found a response to Donald Trump’s corona virus.

Read the letter signed by current and former pathologists for the agency’s epidemiological service that “the absence of national leadership in Govt-19 is unprecedented and dangerous.”

“The CDC must be at the forefront of a successful response to this global public health emergency.”

The letter was signed by two former CDC directors, Jeffrey Coplan, who headed the CDC under Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, and Tom Frieden, who worked under Barack Obama.

The letter, published in the Epidemiology Surveillance Newsletter, expressed concern over the “threatening politicization and humiliation of the country’s health care system” during the virus.

The White House has been criticized for interfering with the CDC’s role, accusing management of editing official health guidelines and altering the language used by scientists.

“The CDC has provided the best information and recommendations available to the American people today, as it does every day in its 74 – year history,” the company responded.

“Since January, more than 5,200 CDC employees have dedicated themselves to protecting the health of the American people.”

More than 224,000 people in the United States have died of the corona virus during epidemics, and more than 8.3 million cases have been reported.

