Best Design Strength MSI won the MSI 2021 German IF Design Award | Exfostest News

Apr 26, 2021 0 Comments
MSI Micro-Star Technology, the world’s leading computer brand, has once again won the prestigious German IF Design Award, which aims to recognize the best design works in various categories from around the world. MSI’s Mac Trident S Gaming Table Machine is unique among the nearly 10,000 competing products. “Winning the German IF Design Award many times is the greatest confirmation of MSI’s extraordinary design capabilities. Aesthetic value in technology and engineering design makes MSI outstanding. .Class first quality products! ”Said Cheng Huisheng, Deputy General Manager, MSI Technology Marketing.

Design concept

“Architecture is the closest thing to God in ancient human civilization. It is the same concept that points to the cloud of a church. Humans bring it closer to God and the cloud through architecture. Stretches upwards. Such dialogue and vibrations show the greatest crossroads of humanity and technology. ”MSI MSI Product Design Director Lai Jihui explained MAG Trident S’s design concept.

The stunning, innovative and experimental minimalist look of the MSI Mac Trident S is inspired by modern architecture.

The MSI Mac Trident S is powerful from the inside out. It is not only the first choice for streaming games and mobile games, but also a private cloud or home top audiovisual tool. It also features MSI’s exclusive Silent Storm Cooling separate air chamber design, which provides the system with excellent airflow conduction, giving a super smooth gaming experience to long-suffering players. In addition, the MSI MAG Trident S features built-in AI intelligent voice recognition technology that can accurately respond to instructions given by the player, allowing the player to focus on key moments of the game and gain a chance to win.

