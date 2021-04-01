Backup Day: Ads on Arc, Jet Drive, Samsung SST ...

What is before April 1 each year? March 31 … is World Backup Day, which reminds us of the importance of backups because you can view your data Go upstairs in the smoke, This is never fun. This is an opportunity to backup your Mac, iPhone, iPod and all your devices now, there, right now. Choose the same.

If you do not find an application or hardware, there are some great deals today. On the Services page, Arc Premium, Up to five computers can be backed up online with a 1TB limit, with a 40% discount on the first year or so. Is 35.99. Application Chronosync, Which is used to create clones on external storage media, which sells for $ 39 instead of $ 49.

Arch 7

On the hardware side, slide the Transcend Jet Drive Lite memory card into the old MacBook Airs SD reader 42 256GB version instead of 67. For owners of older removable Macs, 1TB Chatta Samsung 870 QVO Internal SST is sold 79, Or a reduction of some ten euros at the regular rate.

Amazon reduces the level of external hard drives by up to 29% In many Seagate productsIncluding the small 1TB Seagate One Touch 48 And 6TB desktop expansion 107⁇. Members Amazon Prime An additional 5% discount is eligible.