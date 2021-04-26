Apple has been accused of “exaggerating the water resistance of the iPhone” – Jigsaw







The iPhone 7 and later iPhones that appeared in 2016 are water resistant to IP67 grade (up to 1 meter depth, up to 30 minutes) and IP68 grade (up to 6 meters deep, up to 30 minutes).An iPhone that fell into the water was discovered a few months later and works fineMostlyReportIt has been. However, it was revealed that Apple faced a class action in New York, USA, saying that “the iPhone magnifies water resistance”.

Apple sues over iPhone warranty issues and waterproof claims | AppleInsider

https://appleinsider.com/articles/21/04/25/apple-sued-over-iphone-warranty-issues-and-water-resistance-claims

Like many smartphone makers, Apple is an iPhoneAnti-foam, water resistant and dust resistantIt is being developed so that the new terminals have higher water resistance. However, a class action lawsuit filed in the Federal District Court for the Southern District of New York on Saturday, April 24, 2021, criticized Apple for exaggerating its hardware water resistance.

Plaintiff Antoinette Smith filed a class action “on behalf of all in a similar situation.”

The iPhone 7 that appeared in 2016 is IP67 grade (depth up to 1 meter, up to 30 minutes) based on the IEC standard 60529, and the iPhone 11 Pro / 11 Pro that appeared in 2019 is the IP68 grade (depth) based on the IEC standard 60529. 4 meters Up to 30 minutes, the iPhone 12 series is said to be water resistant based on IP68 standard (6m depth, up to 30 minutes) IEC standard 60529.



Smith argued that these notes were “not enough.” In particular, the iPhone’s water resistance lab is based on tests using pure water, so if the iPhone gets wet in seawater or pool water, it can easily lead to failure. In addition, Smith said that despite its resistance to water, Apple may deny warranty for wet devices.

Apple’s official website states that the damage caused by liquids on the iPhone and iPod is not covered, and that if the iPhone or iPad is damaged by spilling coffee or soft drinks, Apple’s product is not limited to 1 year.

Liquid damage to iPhone and iPad is not covered by warranty-Apple support

https://support.apple.com/ja-jp/HT204104

Additionally, iPhones made after 2006 and most iPods have a built-in Liquid Penetration Indicator (LCI) that indicates whether they are in contact with water or liquid, and by checking this, you can determine if fluid has penetrated.



