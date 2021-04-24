Discover New York in detail with this incredible panorama of 80 billion pixels!

3

EarthCam introduced a surveillance camera capable of taking 80 gigapixel photos and released the most limited New York airwaves to date.

EarthCam, which specializes in industrial and surveillance cameras, offers the GigapixelCam X80, the camera of all superiors. With a recording definition of 80 gigapixels, the American company has released an interesting panorama of New York captured by its latest addition. 24×36 sensor of 61 megapixels This camera is mainly for outdoor use and is capable of recording 360 ° images and works with 4G and 5G networks. Its main feature: creates panoramas of 80 billion pixels locally! To achieve this, it uses images captured by a 24×36 sensor of 61 megapixels. Doesn’t that remind you of something?

In fact, it is the same sensor as the best full-frame hybrid Sony Alpha 7R IV (A7R IV). For good reason, the Gigapixelcom X80 is built around the same device. EarthCam uses Sony’s development kit to modify how the 24×36 hybrid builds its camera. The two companies have worked together to create an “outdoor webcam” called EarthCam.

New York in detail Gigapixel provided the New York airwaves captured from the Earthcam Empire State Building to showcase the capabilities of the X80 and talk to people. Most interestingly, it allows you to observe a good part of Manhattan Island and zoom in on the image. Thanks Navigation tool Available, can move freely in the picture and explore the city. From the World Trade Center to the Flatiron Building, across the Statue of Liberty, nothing escapes this unique camera. Performance is worth a look

A little game? We can not resist the idea of ​​giving you a little game.This American flag was taken from Panorama. Can you see it in the picture?