British Airways suspends Gatwick flights and triggers staff

British Airways will suspend all flights from Gatwick Airport and trigger ‘many more’ staff when the new Kovit lock bites.

In a letter to the staff who saw Sky NewsThe airline warned that this would mean ‘moving many more colleagues from operational and support operational areas to the government’s extended work retention program’.

The BA, which suffered a $ 5.1 billion loss to its owner in the first nine months of 2020, said it was ‘a blow to our hopes for the winter’.

This is the second time the plane has landed all flights on a Gatwick flight, and the previous suspension comes shortly after the first national lockout in March.

This time last year Gatwick Airport, left; In the midst of the epidemic today, OK

‘We have made the difficult decision to further reduce our activity in November.’ BA management said in its letter.

‘This means far fewer flights than we expected in November, and more landing of our flights, including the suspension of all flights from Gatwick to December.’

Under the new restrictions, which were introduced in the UK on Thursday, travel over the next four weeks will be allowed only for specific purposes, such as work and study.

Gatwick photos today revealed a dilapidated terminal under new locking rules.

Following the generous announcement of the new extension by the end of March, the BA will continue to benefit from Rishi Sunak’s Farlow program.

Taxpayers have raised the wages of 80 percent of employees under the scheme to $ 2,500, with employers only having national insurance and pension expenses.

In his letter, B.A. Employees’ Important Air Links: The UK Government can continue to do so by ensuring that thousands of customers currently overseas bring home, carry essential items and are allowed to travel in and out of the UK for work, education and other reasons. ‘

Last Friday, BA’s parent company, IAG, reported a loss of $ 5.1 billion in the first nine months of this year.

IAG CEO Luis Galego blamed the epidemic on the upside, but said it had ‘worsened’ by ‘constantly changing’ government controls.

Instead, he argued, ‘should emerge’ from isolation Called for a new front or post-flight test system that frees people from arrival.

During the first lockdown, a Corona virus outbreak at Gatwick Airport in Sussex in May caused an outbreak of B.A. The jets landed

“We can’t wait for vaccinated people to fly,” Mr Galego said. ‘We have to evolve from isolation. They are not the solution. ‘

Last month, the new B.A. CEO Sean Doyle called on the government to eliminate the need for self-isolation for international visitors.

He said the current isolated system has a devastating effect on tourism and business travel and called for replacing it with a ‘pre-flight test’ system.

Speaking at the Airlines 2050 conference on October 19, he said, ‘We do not believe isolation is the solution.

‘We believe the best way to reassure people is to introduce testing before flying and at a reliable and affordable price.’