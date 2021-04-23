Legit Stanfield – Biography of Legit Stanfield with Gala.F.R.

Legit Stanfield is an American actor and rapper. He was born on August 12, 1991 in San Bernardino, California. Legit Stanfield grew up in a poor family. After graduating from high school, he decided to try his luck as an actor on television. With no connection, Legit Stanfield searches the internet for opportunities. He last met his first agent during a performance in Los Angeles, where he was allowed to get the first audition for commercials.

His first appearance in cinema and television came in the 2010s. He gets the role of Marcus in the American film Grace States Released in 2013. This description allowed him to begin his career, and then Lucky Stanfield landed the role of Jimmy Lee Jackson. Selma In 2014. He got his first lead role in 2018 Sorry to bother you, Before appearing in the cast of the hit film Knives out You can see him in the picture in the same year Uncut gems With Adam Chandler.

In 2021, he shows up in the American film Judas and the Black Messiah. This role is dedicated to Legit Stanfield. The film received numerous Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Legit Stanfield.

On the private side, it was rumored in April 2021 that Lucky Stanfield would be secretly married.