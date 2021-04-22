Francis Nagano announces “Fast and Furious 9” with Vin Diesel, John John and Charles Theron

Francis Nannonu, nicknamed “The Predator”, the heavyweight division champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championships from March 27, 2021, is expected to appear in a new film. This is 9Th Picture D ஸ்ட் Fast and Furious.



American production company Universal released the trailer for 9 last weekendTh Image courtesy of the lucrative “Fast and Furious” movie. More than a year after announcing his participation in this new testosterone-rich blockbuster, current Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight world champion Francis Nannano was spotted alongside Diesel John John and Charles Theron.

If there’s a Cameronian in this trailer, it’s important not to blink to see him. In fact, in a fight scene with Korean actor Chung Kang, Francis Nkanno only appears briefly, and he regains ownership. The latter is thrown from a car after his enemy triggers a parachute on his back.

On the other hand, the trailer is far from reflecting the size and quality of the character that Francis Nannano will play in this new film. Cameron has the rights to other scenes when the film is officially released. In this film, he appears as one of the assistants to wrestling star John Gina, who plays Jacob Doretto, the brother of Dominic Toretto, played by Vin Diesel. It is worth remembering that “Fast and Furious 9” is a sequel to the 8 acting released in 2017.

Francis Nganno, 34, a Cameroonian militant, is the second African to land a role in this American film, after Benoit actor, director and model Jimon Hounzo. The official release is scheduled for July 21, 2021, with several delays due to the epidemic release of “Hobbs & Shaw” and Covid 19.