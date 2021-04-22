Home World A “false Syrian” missile almost fell near the Timona reactor … Israel is responding

Apr 22, 2021 0 Comments
Advertise Israeli Army At dawn on Thursday, an air missile fell from the surface into Syria in the Negev region of southern Israel, indicating that it had responded to the attack.

“The ADF observed a surface-to-air aerial missile that landed in the Naga region from Syria. In response, our forces attacked the air defense battery that fired the missile from Syria.”

He emphasized that the letter was not a signal of a formal antitrust inquiry into Syria, but rather a signal of a formal antitrust inquiry into Syria’s whereabouts.

In addition, he pointed out that “there were no casualties in the Syrian missile attack.”

“He didn’t even come close to him.”

He also stressed in a separate statement Israeli Army However, “the irresponsible Syrian missile did not cause any injuries or material damage, nor did it strike the Dimona nuclear reactor, nor did it approach it.”

According to the Israeli military, the “irresponsible Syrian missile” was one of several missiles fired at an SA-5 and IDF aircraft. He did not hit the nuclear reactor and fell about 30 kilometers from it.

It is noteworthy that the Israeli military had earlier announced that warning sirens would be sounded in the southern Israeli Abu Ghrain area near the Dimona nuclear reactor in southern Israel on Thursday morning.

4 regime soldiers were wounded

This comes at a time when the Syrian regime’s media reported on Thursday that the regime’s air defenses had responded to an Israeli attack targeting areas on the outskirts of Damascus.

He explained that the attack took place in about 01.38 hours, local time and in targeted areas on the outskirts of Damascus.

READ  Scotland teach derailment in Stonehaven an 'extremely major incident'

He added, “Our air defense media intercepted most of the missiles,” pointing to 4 regime soldiers wounded and some material losses.

According to Reuters sources, Israel is attacking targeted areas near the city of Tamir, about 40 kilometers northeast of Damascus, and is home to armed militants backed by Iran.

It is noteworthy that Israel has repeatedly targeted that area in previous attacks.

