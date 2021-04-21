Home World Thousands of people on the streets of Moscow and St. Petersburg in support of Navalny (Russia, the largest security force in Russia) (photo, video)

Apr 21, 2021 0 Comments
The biggest protests in support of the Russian opposition Alexei Navalny are taking place in the Russian cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The police warned the protesters so far, there is no recognition of the meeting, they will go away, and toss to evaluate reporter, so far detained five people.

However, the independent monitor portal OVD-Info writes that at least 413 people have been detained so far, the Moscow Times reported.

Police have blocked access to Menasnaja Square and parked their members near the State Duma building.

A small clash erupted between supporters and opponents of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Menasnaya Square.

There are numerous police vans tverska street, the protesters have occupied the surrounding streets. Navalny’s wife, Julia, also came to protest.

A video posted on social media shows hundreds of protesters with flashing lights on the streets of St. Petersburg.

Protesters shout “Putin is a thief”, “Let him go” (Navalny).

– As happened in August 2020, we call on Russian authorities to ensure that Navalny has access to his doctors and deport them abroad for emergency treatment, UN experts said.

Photo: Yuri Kochetkov / EPA;

Putin’s loud critic has been on a hunger strike for three weeks, and many members of the public and politicians have expressed concern about his health. UN human rights experts today called on Russia to allow the release of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny for treatment abroad, believing his life is in danger.

Navalny’s group, which faces two years and six months in prison on charges of old fraud since returning from Germany after being treated for nerve agent poisoning, has called for earlier protests in support of Russian opposition.

