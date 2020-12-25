“2020, you tried, but you did not finish us, my revenge is coming in 2021”: Unpublished emotional viral video for Christmas – Trends

It fits exactly The real feeling of Christmas what to do Reuniting with family and friends can be very difficult It is one of the most important days to celebrate with loved ones.

“There are plenty of chairs and plates for dinner at the end of our annual banquet. You took good friends, family and acquaintances. I will not forgive you.Says Lozano.

Mexican lecturer, B.A. in International Relations and Marketing Studies from Northwestern University of Chicago., Makes a brief review of the year in which it was started The infamous Bushfires in Australia, Continued The tragic death of Kobe Bryant But the tragedies are over “That bat that a Chinese ate.”

“They call you in the Chinese horoscope Rat year. I can’t think of a more precise word, “said Lozano H. Begins his description of this year.

But then the tone changes and it is born A promising message that marks the regression of men and women. Why Man is “locked up, unable to do anything”, “has no choice but to grow up”, In the states. “2020 I’m going to tell you where you failed: you may have tried, but you did not finish us”.

The Mexican concludes with a promising message: “I’m leaving 2020 wide open because my revenge is coming in 2021. “