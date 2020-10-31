Home World Corona virus live news: Europe passes 10m cases, Australian cases rise amid border fighting | World News

Oct 31, 2020 0 Comments

United Nations With more than 94,000 cases reported just days before voters decided whether Donald Trump should be in the White House, new corona virus infections were recorded on the second day of running on Friday.

AFP reports that the skyrocketing cassette has helped raise the number of Americans in the past 9 million cases since the outbreak, while Europe has more than 10 million France Entered the new lock.

The rising epidemic is forcing other countries to follow suit – but Trump vowed on Tuesday that the United States would not be among them if he won a second term.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States set a daily record for new epidemics on Friday with more than 94,000 in 24 hours – a day higher than the previous high of 91,000.

In almost every state, the number of hospitals across the country is increasing as winter flu seasons increase by accident.

But Trump opposed the campaign, saying the virus would “disappear.”

At an outdoor rally near Detroit, he told supporters when he pushed the states to relax public health restrictions and resume daily life, “We have to be normal.”

He again followed the health experts of his own administration and expelled more than 229,000 Americans who had already died from Govt-19: “If you get it, you’m going well, and then you’m going to get immune.”

Democrat candidate Joe Biden has accused his Republican rival of surrendering to the virus as he seeks to turn the November 3 election into a referendum on Trump’s handling of the epidemic.

READ  Belarus blocks above 50 news internet sites amid huge protests from President Alexander Lukashenko

“This is a serious allegation that one can imagine a president’s record, it is completely unworthy,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Fears of a virus have also hit Wall Street, the worst week and month since Friday, March.

