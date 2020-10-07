Home World Corona virus live updates: Florida State University president tests positive days of playing football

Oct 07, 2020
The Green Bay Packers announced on Tuesday that they will continue to play without fans on the historic Lambo Field indefinitely this season as Wisconsin sees a breakthrough in corona virus cases.

Since the start of the NFL season on September 5, there have been 48,847 new cases of coronavirus reported in the state. State Department of Health. The state’s seven-day average for positive tests per person rose to 10% on Sept. 5 and 17% on Oct. 5, according to the Department of Health.

“We are going in the wrong direction in terms of hospitalization and positive cases, and based on the recommendations of the community health and public health authorities, it is not advisable at this time to hold fans on the field for games,” Mark Murphy, president and CEO of Packers, said in a news release.

Murphy said the team will continue to assess the situation and warn fans of any updates in the future. Meanwhile, he urged them to take masks, social distance and other health precautionary measures.

“When watching our games, please restrict the people you encourage to your little circle or close friends,” he said.

The Packers got off to a great start this year, beating the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night to start the season 4-0.

