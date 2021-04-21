Book of the Week: Edward O. Wilson’s “Meaning of Human Existence”

“Material for human existence” | Click here to buy

Biologists divide descriptions of their organisms Proximate causes e The final reasons. Why more is needed for an intimate reason; One final reason is the final explanation, which closes the matter. In general, journalists who cover science like the ultimate cause and ask annoying questions until they get it.

For example: A reader once asked for a newsletter Awesome This is because baldness follows a standard pattern on all human heads – in which the hair is protected in “fenders” but falls over the scalp, starting at the scalp and forehead.

A quick Google search reveals the next reason: Areas of hair loss have high concentrations of the hormone dihydrotestosterone. But that does not answer the question. Why is there high dihydrotestosterone? Because there is a high concentration of two enzymes (called 5 alpha-reductase and aromatase), which participate in the metabolism of the hormone. But why is the concentration of these enzymes so high? We do not know. The skin on the top of the head comes from a part of the nucleus that is different from the skin in the fenders, and may be related to the event. But that is not the final reason yet.

Is there a role for baldness? Or is it the other way around: is it a problem that is ignored by natural selection? Hair loss is a condition in which the Darwinian mechanism is inactive because baldness does not interfere with the chances of survival (remember, in prehistoric times, most of us died young enough to not be able to express a shiny pool ball on the head). Another possibility is that baldness appeared very recently and evolutionary forces did not have time to implement it.

Biologist Edward O., a Harvard professor and researcher since 1956. Wilson is very interested in the final causes. In Meaning for human existence, He combines the human and natural sciences in a series of essays that seek to reach the heart of the most hairy questions of our existence: why are humans, in so many other ways? Is the evolution of intelligent life something we know is special or a common occurrence in the universe? Where does our intuition come from? Wilson fully designs these issues, just like we did bald above.

Continuing after the ad

At 91, Wilson has won more than 150 awards for his research and books – including two non-fiction Pulitzer Prizes. Not only is anthropomorphism a major biographical reference, but he is also a well-known conservationist (responsible for coining the term “biodiversity”) and one of the earliest works on the ecosystem of the islands, creating a heated debate with you in the 1970s. Thread Sociology – It sought to explain the behavior of animals – including human behavior – under natural selection and genetics.

Meaning for human existence It’s not his biggest or best book, but it’s friendly: short, easy to read and full of fascinating links. Each page has a “Wow!” Moment. For example, when vision is our most important and precise sense, we fail to detect pheromones – a form of chemical communication that is important to other animals. You will read funny speculations about what the biology of imaginary intelligent aliens looks like.

The complex benevolent division of labor that ants adhere to – is called eussociality – Occurs only 20 times in biography, 14 of them among insects. It shocks the social community that some members of the colony are abandoning certain activities in favor of other members. For example: The queen ant is responsible for creating the baby chicks and babysitting the ants, the workers, who are responsible for raising the chicks.

However, Wilson argues that sociology is like the most radical tip of a spectrum, and that humans have traces of society: they specialize in certain activities, collectively raise their children in daycare centers and schools, and form enormous ants called cities. There is no caste planned to do certain occupations or to give up gender (and our society is a product of culture rather than intuition, ants depend on intuition).

There will be no shortage of chat to the bar table (when, finally, we were able to return to it).

#SuperLivros | Check out our other suggestions.