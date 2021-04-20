Hope ahead of Iran nuclear talks in Vienna

Vienna talks on renewing the nuclear deal with Iran will continue on Tuesday.

The Vienna talks on reviving the nuclear deal with Iran are expected to continue tomorrow and Tuesday. “We can say with satisfaction that the talks have entered the draft stage,” Russian Ambassador Mikhail Ulyanov told reporters Monday. The European Union and Tehran also expressed confidence.

“Practical solutions are still a long way off, but we have moved from general terms to adopting specific actions towards the goal,” Ulyanov wrote. EEAS later announced Monday that the Joint Commission on the Comprehensive Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA), led by Enrique Mora, vice president of the European External Action Service (EEAS), would resume work.

EU Foreign Representative Joseph Borel was optimistic about the progress of efforts to recover the nuclear deal. Borrell said in Brussels on Monday that he had the idea that the United States and Iran were “in good faith” to reach an agreement. In Tehran, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said progress had been made and that it was on track. “But that doesn’t mean the talks in Vienna have reached a final stage.”

China, France, Germany, Russia, Great Britain and Iran

“Participants will take part in ongoing discussions on the return of the United States to the JCPOA and ongoing discussions on how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA by all parties,” the foreign exchange report said in a statement. Representatives of the signatories include China, France, Germany, Russia, Great Britain and Iran.

The United States withdrew from the 2018 agreement. Since then, Iran has violated all technical specifications in the agreement. On Friday, Iran’s nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi announced that Iran had succeeded in enriching uranium to 60 percent.

(What)