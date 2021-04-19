“We are less predictable when I have the ball, otherwise they are all with me.”

Terry Rogier, a good season teacher in Charlotte, is confident. The stack of injuries on the Hornets side gives him extra responsibilities in the game.That’s good, as the captain explained in an interview, he finds himself much stronger than the ball without the outside.

In the shadow of the Lamelo ball, Terry Rogier has his best career season. While Rookie draws all the light on him, the former Boston Carbide, with 20.7 points and more than 4 restarts per game each night, is above all good percentages (46.8% so far including 40.5%). The Louisville-trained player started his 53rd regular season games, winning the title battle against Devon Graham.

Anyway, the terrible Terry is sure to be squeezing with confidence. This was seen during his interview on the microphoneESPN, After the victory against the Blazers (109-101).

Roger, the author of 34 points, 8 rebounds and 10 assists during the game, made a serious arrogant statement about his importance in the organization of James Boreko:

We are more predictable than I am when I do not have the ball, because teams focus on me when I do not have it.

This is called not being afraid to express your opinion. If he had been the source of 31 points in the first quarter alone (17 points, 6 assists), the former Celtic would consider him the owner’s No. 1 player. Lamelo multiplies when he sees the season of the ball. If we read between the lines, we will see that Eric Pletzov’s best friend is demanding more of the ball.

The good news for him is that his wish must be given at least in the medium term. Hornets’ hospital has been filled with key players such as Gordon Howard (leg injury, three weeks away), Devon Graham (quadriceps, everyday) and of course the young ball. In March. So all the freedoms in the world will be under attack for Roger.

Anyway, the Hornets will need him in good condition. Eighth in the East (28-28), Charlotte is almost guaranteed to play at least in the play-in. The idea now is to qualify directly in the playoffs. With only two wins behind the sixth (31-27) Knicks, this goal is completely achievable. However, for this, we should not let a lot of games slip. It’s Roger who will show that he can guarantee it in the coming weeks.

Terry Rogier, already known for his enduring tongue in Boston, has not changed since. At the end of the season the Hornets have a unique opportunity to point guard. He now has to prove that he can actually drive a candidate for the playoffs.