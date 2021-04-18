Home Economy Two Russian astronauts and an American astronaut return to Earth

Two Russian astronauts and an American astronaut return to Earth

Apr 18, 2021 0 Comments
Two Russian astronauts and an American astronaut return to Earth

Two astronauts and an American astronaut landed in Kazakhstan on Saturday after spending six months on the International Space Station.

Two astronauts and an American astronaut returned to Earth without any problems after landing in the Kazakh prairie on Saturday after a six-month mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

The Soyuz capsule carrying the Russians Sergei Ryzykov and Sergei Good-Sverdkov and the American Cat Rubins landed at 6:55 p.m. It is located about 150 km southeast of the city of Jessica in central Kazakhstan.

This is the first mission for former soldier Sergei Good-Sverdkov and second military ex-pilot Sergei Ryzykov and molecular biologist Kate Rubins. The latter, who was the first person to deploy DNA in space during his 2016 voyage, was greeted with flowers by former astronaut Yuri Mallendchenko, who was waiting for the crew when he arrived.

During this last mission, he carried out a series of operations, worked on experiments on the cardiovascular system, and observed the growth of radishes harvested for analysis on earth. A report from NASA.

ISS

For a decade, ISS crews varied according to arrivals and departures, often varying from three to six, but sometimes more. Seven people were on board on Saturday.

Among them, two Russians and an American during a flight departing on April 9, aiming to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the flight of the first man in space, Yuri Gagarin.

But the Russian monopoly on flights to the ISS was broken by the American company Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

It became the first private company to successfully send a crew to the International Space Station last year, giving Americans the ability to accomplish this feat, for the first time since the end of the space shuttle program. “Shuttle”.

READ  67 years of space conquest

SpaceX’s second mission to ISS will bring the number of station attendees to 11 next week, with the arrival of Americans Shane Kimberly and Megan McArthur, Japanese Akihiko Hosheid and Frenchman Thomas Pesket.

NASA also announced Friday evening that SpaceX has chosen to send the next U.S. astronaut to the moon.

You May Also Like

With Timelapse, Google Earth converts Earth into satellite images almost forty years back

With Timelapse, Google Earth converts Earth into satellite images almost forty years back

US company UPDS International Corp. Cameron comes with the ambition of providing internet services in cities and rural areas

US company UPDS International Corp. Cameron comes with the ambition of providing internet services in cities and rural areas

Oléoduc pétrole Grands Lacs Michigan Enbridge

Risk of Pollution of Large Lakes: Canada-US Dispute

Google feels it is exposing security vulnerabilities very quickly

Google feels it is exposing security vulnerabilities very quickly

At least eight people have been killed in a shooting in Indianapolis

At least eight people have been killed in a shooting in Indianapolis

Guys de Depot Megnis reduces cement plant valuation

Guys de Depot Megnis reduces cement plant valuation

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *