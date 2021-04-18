Two Russian astronauts and an American astronaut return to Earth

Two astronauts and an American astronaut landed in Kazakhstan on Saturday after spending six months on the International Space Station.

Two astronauts and an American astronaut returned to Earth without any problems after landing in the Kazakh prairie on Saturday after a six-month mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

The Soyuz capsule carrying the Russians Sergei Ryzykov and Sergei Good-Sverdkov and the American Cat Rubins landed at 6:55 p.m. It is located about 150 km southeast of the city of Jessica in central Kazakhstan.

This is the first mission for former soldier Sergei Good-Sverdkov and second military ex-pilot Sergei Ryzykov and molecular biologist Kate Rubins. The latter, who was the first person to deploy DNA in space during his 2016 voyage, was greeted with flowers by former astronaut Yuri Mallendchenko, who was waiting for the crew when he arrived.

During this last mission, he carried out a series of operations, worked on experiments on the cardiovascular system, and observed the growth of radishes harvested for analysis on earth. A report from NASA.

For a decade, ISS crews varied according to arrivals and departures, often varying from three to six, but sometimes more. Seven people were on board on Saturday.

Among them, two Russians and an American during a flight departing on April 9, aiming to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the flight of the first man in space, Yuri Gagarin.

But the Russian monopoly on flights to the ISS was broken by the American company Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

It became the first private company to successfully send a crew to the International Space Station last year, giving Americans the ability to accomplish this feat, for the first time since the end of the space shuttle program. “Shuttle”.

SpaceX’s second mission to ISS will bring the number of station attendees to 11 next week, with the arrival of Americans Shane Kimberly and Megan McArthur, Japanese Akihiko Hosheid and Frenchman Thomas Pesket.

NASA also announced Friday evening that SpaceX has chosen to send the next U.S. astronaut to the moon.