Mike Pompeo used foreign workers for personal gain – media

Apr 18, 2021 0 Comments
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo The federal was violated Rules of ethics for the use of resources Department of Foreign Affairs, Funded by taxpayers.

Writes about it PoliticsSpecifies the report Office of the Inspector General US State Department. In particular, the inspector is responsible for the above violations Personal requests from Pompeo and his wife For department staff.

As mentioned, during the preparation of the report, emails, documents were analyzed and employees were interviewed.

As a result, when Pompeo assistants told state department employees to complete personal tasks, the department registered more than a hundred cases: for example, ordering a table for a private dinner, registering at a beauty salon, or taking a dog.

In which There is no separate charge for employees to perform personal tasks. According to Pompeo, his demands are small.

Mike Pompeo served as US Secretary of State from April 2018 to January 2021 under the leadership of Donald Trump. Trump announced in March 2021 that he could run for president in the 2024 election if he did not participate.

As announced OBOZREVATEL, Before Mike Pompeo has come out openly against Russia and Vladimir Putin. According to him, the United States should treat Russia “like a communist China.”

