US company UPDS International Corp. Cameron comes with the ambition of providing internet services in cities and rural areas

[Digital Business Africa] – This information has been made public on the LinkedIn page of the US company UPDS International Corp. “UPDS Cameron PLC is affiliated with UPDS International Corporation. It has obtained telecommunications licenses from the Republic of Cameroon to establish and operate terrestrial radio networks to provide the backbone for city-wide Internet content, from open roaming to pillars for smart cities, digital service and electronics. Public communication sites. This license allows the Company to use all business model capabilities offered by value-added services connected to its telecommunications infrastructure. », Writes the American team.

According to Digital Business Africa, UPDS Cameron PLC holds the first type of license issued by its Chief Executive Officer, Armond Cotton Nuetti, through the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, and the regulatory agency communicated to him through its regional delegation through telecommunications.

In Cameroon, a telecommunications license is issued to any natural or legal person to establish, operate or provide electronic communications services. There are two categories of licenses: the first type of license and the second type of license.

Section 40 of Enforcement Order No. 2017/2580 / PM of April 06, 2017, specifying the terms for establishing or operating networks in Cameroon and the provision of electronic communication services, refers to the first type of license: any support service, radio networks open to one or more locations public; Collection and distribution networks, to provide electronic communication services to the public; Electronic communication networks are open to the public in rural areas; Virtual networks are open to the public and passive infrastructure in support of electronic communication networks. All services that can be provided UPDS Cameron PLC In authorized circles in its specifications.

Section 10 of Law No. 2010/013 of 21 December 2010 governing electronic communications in Cameroon specifically licenses to establish and operate any natural or legal person: any support service; Some radio networks in one or more locations; Independent private networks; Temporary networks; Test networks; Collection and / or distribution networks, aimed at providing electronic communication services to the public; Electronic communication networks are open to the public in rural areas; Virtual networks are open to the public and the portability of telephone numbers.

UPDS Cameron PLC promises to develop the Cameroonian Government’s confidence in its vision for digital transformation by planning, developing and implementing future and robust telecommunications infrastructure to provide connectivity and access to digital services worldwide for all individuals. Companies that start in the big cities and then in the countryside.

About UPDS

Based in the United States, Universal Broadband & Technology Services (UPDS) presents itself as a think tank on international telecommunications infrastructure and digital platforms. ” We were created for the sole purpose of working with ‘locals’ to develop and deliver economic development projects that include digital transformation projects to enable low-cost and affordable high-speed Internet access with digital solutions. Unsupported and less vulnerable communities, which depend on underwater fiber-optic backbone and expensive VSAT connectivity as the next-generation WiFi sole transportation solution, are affected by the lack of an appropriate broadband access solution that allows scalable deployment to meet the needs of next-generation networks The company aims to connect people in emerging markets with digital content and experiences that are important to them.

Equal Digital Business Africa