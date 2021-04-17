Home World Russia retaliates by imposing sanctions on US, but says it is open to meeting with White House | The world

Russia retaliates by imposing sanctions on US, but says it is open to meeting with White House | The world

Apr 17, 2021 0 Comments
Russia retaliates by imposing sanctions on US, but says it is open to meeting with White House | The world

The exchange of these punitive measures comes at a time when relations between the two rival powers continue to deteriorate in the face of Washington’s allegations. Russian interference in US presidential election And a Increasingly tense situation in eastern Ukraine.

Washington on Thursday announced a series of new sanctions against Russia 10 Russian diplomats expelled and US banks banned from buying Russian government bonds as of June 14.

Moscow’s response was quick and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Friday that he was expelling 10 U.S. ambassadors.

The head of the US Federal Prisons Agency and two former senior government officials will be barred from entering Russia. Donald Trump, Former National Security Adviser and former director of the CIA.

The United States announces sanctions against Russia

In addition, Lavrov said he would “recommend” US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan to return to Washington for “serious and in-depth consultations.”

“We have not received any official diplomatic letter detailing the Russian government’s decision against US diplomats in Russia,” Sullivan said in a statement Friday.

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov has already been summoned for consultation in mid-March, following US President Joe Biden calling Putin a “killer”.

Moscow announced on Friday it was expelling five Polish ambassadors, pointing out that it had set aside “some painful steps” for US companies.

Invites the Kremlin to the White House

Visitors pick up lights from the Kremlin and St. Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow’s Red Square on March 27 at Earth Hour 2021 – Photo: Pavel Kolovkin / AB Photo

While the Kremlin considered US sanctions “unacceptable,” it considered Biden’s call for “expansion” “positive.”

President Putin spoke [em primeiro lugar] The need and expansion to normalize relationships […]Therefore, it is in the best interests of the two heads of state to unite, “said Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Russian president.

Since coming to power, Biden has vowed to be tougher with Moscow than his predecessor, Donald Trump, and has been accused of being complacent with Putin.

On the other hand, the White House tenant proposed to his Russian envoy a summit “in the third country” and “in the coming months”.

“It’s time to expand,” Biden said Thursday.

The idea of ​​a meeting was well received in Moscow, however, although Peskov said that Putin was the proposer of the in-depth dialogue, Biden mentioned the call for a public and live online conversation in March after calling the Russian president “Assamese”. . The White House turned down the offer.

The President of Finland has announced that Finland has offered to hold a summit between Biden and Putin. The Nordic country has already organized a summit in 2018 between Trump and Putin.

Relations between Russia and the United States

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate after military exercises

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate after military exercises

Relations between Russia and the United States have deteriorated significantly since 2014, when Moscow annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

Washington’s sanctions, announced Friday, are a retaliation for the massive 2020 cyber attack, which Russia has formally used as a vector for Solar Winds, the U.S. publisher of computer programs that has affected many US federal organizations.

Russian foreign intelligence, which has been directly accused by Washington, called the allegations “delusional.”

These differences between Russia and the United States come amid growing Russian-Ukrainian tensions.

Ukraine accuses Russia of seeking a reason to occupy the country, while Russia accuses Ukraine of preparing an offensive against pro-Russian separatists from the Donbass (eastern Ukraine).

Leaders of Ukraine, Germany and France on Friday called on Moscow to withdraw its troops from the Russian-Ukrainian border.

At the end of a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky proposed a summit with Russia, France and Germany.

READ  Colombia temporarily resettles nearly one million Venezuelans

You May Also Like

Extra troops to Afghanistan to return Dutch troops safely Domestic

Extra troops to Afghanistan to return Dutch troops safely Domestic

Large buildings built unnecessarily because they were never used

Large buildings built unnecessarily because they were never used

The BBC has received 110,000 complaints about Prince Philip's broadcast-entertainment

The BBC has received 110,000 complaints about Prince Philip’s broadcast-entertainment

Purchased spinach was found by an Australian snake in a supermarket

Purchased spinach was found by an Australian snake in a supermarket

Iran reaffirms opposition to renegotiation of nuclear deal - Brenza Latin

The Kremlin reacts to US sanctions against Russia – Brenza Latin

Water from Fukushima to the sea, new discussion

Water from Fukushima to the sea, new discussion

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *