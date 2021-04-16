Home Sports Ephemeride: Jackie Robinson became the first African-American player in the MLP

Ephemeride: Jackie Robinson became the first African-American player in the MLP

Apr 16, 2021 0 Comments
Ephemeride: Jackie Robinson became the first African-American player in the MLP

April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson became the first black player to play in Major League Baseball.

It was on the first basic stage that Robinson played this historic game with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

The first match was not trivial for Robinson

At the time, MLPs practiced racial segregation, which had the effect of sending African-American baseball players to “Negro leagues” even though they excelled in the game.

So Robinson’s entry into the league was criticized by many retreating baseball players; Celebrity No. 42 has been the victim of many insults and threats in his successful 10 year MLA career.

Before jumping into the big league, Robinson made his professional debut at the Montreal Royals, a school club affiliated with the Brooklyn Dodgers, which played in the AAA-Caliber International League.

In 1997, MLP retired its jersey from 42nd on all teams in the league. Since 2004, April 15 has been known as “Jackie Robinson’s Day” and all major league players wear the 42nd jersey in memory of the legendary athlete at matches on this special day.

Our tribute to a great athlete and a great man.

READ  Success record of Louis Hamilton dice Schumacher in Germany

You May Also Like

la saison cauchemardesque des Warriors

Defender who amazes the “most frustrated” Steff Curry

[podcast] Free Company AFC: Cleveland to Confirm? | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

[podcast] Free Company AFC: Cleveland to Confirm? | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Briefly MLP: Many Donations for Jackie Robinson Day | Matt Barnes is getting ready for a good cause

Briefly MLP: Many Donations for Jackie Robinson Day | Matt Barnes is getting ready for a good cause

Rams: Aaron Donald assault charge | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

Rams: Aaron Donald assault charge | Touchdown Act (NFL Act)

MLP: Summary of national tournaments including Mets and Patrice

MLP: Summary of national tournaments including Mets and Patrice

Malik Beasley a jé son dévolu sur la rappeuse Coi Leray

After Larsa Bipon, Malik Beasley hits another star hard!

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *