Ephemeride: Jackie Robinson became the first African-American player in the MLP

April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson became the first black player to play in Major League Baseball.

It was on the first basic stage that Robinson played this historic game with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

The first match was not trivial for Robinson

At the time, MLPs practiced racial segregation, which had the effect of sending African-American baseball players to “Negro leagues” even though they excelled in the game.

So Robinson’s entry into the league was criticized by many retreating baseball players; Celebrity No. 42 has been the victim of many insults and threats in his successful 10 year MLA career.

Before jumping into the big league, Robinson made his professional debut at the Montreal Royals, a school club affiliated with the Brooklyn Dodgers, which played in the AAA-Caliber International League.

In 1997, MLP retired its jersey from 42nd on all teams in the league. Since 2004, April 15 has been known as “Jackie Robinson’s Day” and all major league players wear the 42nd jersey in memory of the legendary athlete at matches on this special day.

Our tribute to a great athlete and a great man.