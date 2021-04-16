Defender who amazes the “most frustrated” Steff Curry

In the midst of an attack frenzy, Stephen Curry has been torturing his bodyguards in recent days. However, some enemies gain psychological influence when confronted with him, and one of them is particularly annoying at first.

40.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 58.2% shooting, 50.6% 3 points, 90.0% throw… These averages did not come straight from my professional mode in NBA2K, but from a certain cap Stephen Curry. Hitting the tail bone at the end of March, the Warriors captain returned with great confidence, as evidenced by his stats in the last 6 games.

Regardless of the descent of his opponents, he has committed a series of assassinations these days and could even go on to become the second best scorer of his career at the end of the season. Meanwhile, the chef promises that some players have a recipe for harassing him. He dropped an amazing name when he appeared recently Taps Doc Podcast.

Seth Curry is the lawyer who deceives me the most. In 2019 (during the final match of the conference between Golden State and Portland, note) he had this look: “I know what you are going to do. “I don’t know if he cut me off a bit by pretending we were in the garden, but he was everywhere and I couldn’t find a solution in Game 2.

Seth, the youngest of the curry siblings in the competition, actually saw at least four balloons fly in his big brother’s hands! This reckless ball in hand has not proven to be detrimental to Step and his team in the end, thanks to 38 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists from Baby-faced Assassin in 114-111.

However, you don’t have to be part of his family to create curry exterior. The latter names, for example Jur Holiday, Avery Bradley, Patrick Beverly and Tony Allen, were players who were able to cause the usual problems in his life. As Double MVP proudly claims, without locking it completely.

There are players who have a 6th sense of being in the right place at the right time, being physically fit, studying your game, and knowing your moves. I would never come to a game: “Enemies can stop me. But there are some nights when I have to work a little more or play a little smarter.

Rarely disturbed by opposing defenses, Stephen Curry admits to laughing at times when he sees himself in a direct confrontation with his brother Seth. Surprisingly, the 76ers sniper was not really known for his defensive skills.