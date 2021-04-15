What to watch on TV on Thursday?

Here are some suggestions for shows and movies to watch on French language television on Thursday, April 15:

“Robot Portrait”

New Police Suspense with Sophie Lorraine, Rachel Grotton and Rummy Gordon focuses on a forensic portrait painter and his colleagues. Together, they must clarify a whole series of crimes and thus complete various investigations in Montreal. The suspects were better cared for.

At Club Illigo anytime.

“Save Notre Dame”

Thanks to this documentary, we enter Notre Dame Cathedral, which was invaded by fire on April 15, 2019. We follow architect Philip Villeneuve, who received an order to restore the famous building many years ago. A race to stop bleeding.

Thursday, 7pm, TV5.

“She said yes.”

Julie Ringweight continues her encounters with married stars. He gets Julie Saint-Pierre, who hosted a real Italian wedding. Her friends Genevieve Bourne and Annie Villanue find her. The latter gets the opportunity to do the same part on this memorable day.

Thursday, 8 p.m., Elle Fiction.

“Light on Michael Groverd”

In memory of cultural journalist Michael Groverd, who passed away on Thursday, we look back on the life and career of a person who used radio, television and television to cover more than 50 years of Quebec art news.

Thursday, 8 p.m., ARTV.

“Just married”

A honeymoon should be a magical time. Tom and Sarah, on the other hand, have faced a number of concerns during their stay in Europe, including the presence of a former lawyer. The film stars Ashton Kutcher and the late Brittany Murphy.

Jews, 8 p.m., wat.

Disaster

The meeting between Quebec Audrey (Julie Perrault) and American Frank (Rosie Sutherland) should be limited to a few nights. But now, their romantic formation has led to a pregnancy. News, a shock to Madame and Iya. Now, good to laugh …

Thursday, 9 p.m., Nuevo.

“Praising Freedom”

Being the daughter of the President of the United States is not easy when you are 18 like Anna. To that extent, when she gets the chance, she leaves the bodyguards at the company and goes to explore Prague with a guy. Sumantha romantic comedy by Mandy Moore and Matthew Goode.

Thursday, 11pm, asionvasion.