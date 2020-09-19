One of the biggest natural busts in the UK, a student tells the crowd that she needs to reduce her breasts.

Amber Roche, 20, said her 34J breasts made it difficult to get out of bed due to ‘constant’ back pain, boarding buses or playing sports.

The 5ft 3in 9th law student, whose breasts are only above 1st place, has been a nightmare to visit pubs and clubs because he fears he will hit the pins while circling.

Amber wants to cut to a T-cup, but was turned down for NHS operation because her breasts are falling to the size threshold, so she hopes to raise $ 5,000 for the procedure.

He said it was impossible to walk down the street without squeezing people of the past and going to boutiques without knocking things down.

Said Amber The sun: ‘Everyone always thinks big boobs are a good thing, I know, in many ways, I’m blessed. But the truth is they are ruining my life. ‘

He said medical professionals did not take his size eight law into account when deciding whether to give her an NHS operation.

The former district-wide athlete from Watford, Hertfordshire, hates being single and an object and the bad comments he gets.

She said: ‘It’s so hard to take seriously, especially when men always talk to my pussy. But men are the last reason I do this.

‘I can live a normal life before I think about a block.’

Amber School offers county netball and football, rugby, trampolining and athletics 1,500m and 400m.

But she could not run for three years, and even then she had to wear two bras.

He said it had become even harder to sit up and he had to rest his breasts on his desk during lectures.

Amber gets her big assets from the mother of the family, and her aunt and sister are struggling, but have big frames.

She has had a physio since she was a teenager and was warned that she may need a wheelchair if the strain on her lower back does not relax in the future.

Writing on his fundraising page, Amber said: ‘I hope to get a reduction based on the fact that my back is constantly in pain.

‘It should support the extra 1.1 stone in my chest. It slows down the lower half of my back, while my upper back works harder, which causes imbalance in my posture.

‘I told my physio in 2014 that I would have serious problems before I was 40 if I didn’t follow an exercise on my back.

‘I recently contacted my doctor to alleviate my pain and now I take paracetamol, naproxen and codeine more frequently every day. This is not healthy. ‘

So far, his fundraiser has raised more than £ 800 on its 5,000 target.