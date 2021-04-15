Purchased spinach was found by an Australian snake in a supermarket

Alex White thought he saw a large worm crawling on a plastic-wrapped lettuce he had brought home from a Sydney supermarket, until a snake’s tongue moved from the Sydney supermarket.

“I was absolutely terrified when I saw this little tongue coming out of its mouth and starting to move. I felt like it was a snake because the worms don’t have a tongue,” White said Thursday.

“It definitely got me out a little bit,” he said.

It was a venomous pale-headed snake that traveled 540 miles (870 kilometers) from a packaging plant in the Australian city of Duvamba to Sydney, with two heads wrapped in plastic with gauze.

The refrigerated supermarket supply chain may have put the cold-blooded teenager to sleep until he bought lettuce from an Aldi supermarket in downtown on Monday night and rode his bike with salad and snake in his bag.

White and his partner Amelia Neat saw the snake move as they unwrapped the greens on the kitchen table.

They noticed that too The plastic wrap was torn And the snake can escape, so they quickly put the reptile with the spinach in a plastic container and store the food.

White called the rescue system WIRES, and that night a snake handler took the snake away.

Before the handler arrived, Wires explained to him: “If you get bitten, you have to go to the hospital very fast.”

Aldi is investigating how a snake could have gotten into a supermarket.

“We’ve worked with the client and the WIRES team to identify the snake’s natural habitat. This is definitely not an Alti store.” The German-based supermarket chain said in a statement.

Wire reptile coordinator Gary Pattinson said when the snake was less than 20 centimeters (8 inches) it was “poisonous as always”.

Pattinson has been monitoring the snake until it returns to Queensland next week, following the WIRES policy of returning the recovered wildlife to its native place.

“This is the first snake I put in a packaged and sealed product,” Pattinson said. “There are frogs in them all the time.”

Need, a German immigrant, said brushing against a venomous snake in the Sydney kitchen was a setback in an effort to reassure relatives in Europe that the worst dangerous outback wildlife had nothing to worry about.

“For the past 10 years or so I have been telling my family at home that Australia is the safest country,” Neat said.

“I have always said that I am in the city; It’s absolutely fine here, ”he said.