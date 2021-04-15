Briefly MLP: Many Donations for Jackie Robinson Day | Matt Barnes is getting ready for a good cause

David Bryce and Jason Hayward to donate for Jackie Robinson Day
They are part of a list of more than 100 players who will follow them.
Hot start for Jet Lori with his new team
His last moments with the Mets were tough.
The two teams that have won since the start of the season
Will be visiting Blue Zeus this weekend.
Big week ahead for George Springer
He needs to take important steps in his rehabilitation work. He should be close to coming back.
Matt Barnes is getting ready for a big season
He understands that there is a high expectation about him for the role of Red Sox Closer.
The team has made a lot of progress compared to last year.
Cory Kloper is not worried about the Yankees struggles
He understands that the team’s pitchers haven’t had a solid game so far this season (except for Gerid Cole).
Happy Birthday, Pete Rose!
Underlines the TVA Sports 80e Anniversary of the Red Legend.