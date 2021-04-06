2 players on 4 different teams for 5 years Team players!

Introduction

In the league’s Boringlings, the most famous Passengers Changing teams invariably, a little pleasure in life happens from time to time: finding a team player we’ve already met in another locker room. An anchor point, and a good asset to integrate quickly.

It is not uncommon to see two players on multiple teams together, only through joint ventures, and being a team player on a pair of 4 teams has pushed the plug a little further in the last 5 years! An idea? No? Is that so? So the answer in the picture is here:

Credit: Blurred world

Read this too

LeBron and Jordan’s 4 all-time teams are cutting GOAT

It really is Timurcus Cousins And Rajon Rondo, of course will not leave each other. First teamed up under the Kings jersey in 2015-16, the two met in New Orleans for the 2017-2018 season, then with the lockers for the 2019-2020 campaign. Now, thanks to the boogie sign for the clippers, they will be the team players in the 4th different franchise!

If all the adventures quoted were relatively short-lived, it might be too obvious: Cousins ​​has only actually started a 10-day contract, at the end of which it cannot be renewed. Tyrone failed to convince Lou and his staff.

Conversely, if he stays with the TMC clips until the end of the season, he and his favorite side can try to hit the playoffs again. Rondo has already partnered with the California partnership – Evidence with strong statement from Paul George.

Timurcus Cousins ​​and Rajon Rondo, never ending story. The two are preparing to live their 4th joint adventure in the NBA, each with the same goal: the ring and nothing else.