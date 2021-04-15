Bridgestone Chronicle: What are the maneuvers for seasons 3 and 4?

Filming for its Season 2 is not yet complete, but The Chronicle of the Bridgets has already been updated for Seasons 3 and 4.

“Ever since I first read Julia Quinn’s happy ‘Bridgeton’ series (Nine Volume Literary Saga), I know that these stories will captivate the audience. But the evolution of this adaptation would not have been possible without the many significant contributions of the entire Schondland team, ”Shonda Rhymes told the Deadline. “These two seasonal updates are a strong sign of confidence in our work and I am very grateful to have collaborative and creative partners like Netflix,” the producer said.

The most watched project in the history of the American site (according to Netflix), the first season of The Chronicle of the Bridgeton explores the social life of an early 19th century British family, and especially the love between young intellectuals. Daphne Bridgeton and the beautiful Duke of Hastings, its translator Reggie-Jean Page recently announced – to the cheer of fans – that he will not be appearing in the sequel.

So without him the maneuvers of Season 2 would happen. One season to focus on the love of another character in any season is Lord Anthony Bridgeton, Daphne’s brother, played by Jonathan Bailey.

Logically, the following seasons – according to Julia Quinn’s books – should focus on the other two members of the siblings. So Season 3 Benedict Bridgeton (Luke Thompson)’s love change Sophie Beckett, an Earl’s daughter who was abducted by her stepmother, has to exploit her as a maid. The two young men meet during a masquerade ball organized by Lady Bridgeton, in which Sophie Beckett secretly enters. Season 4 will see Colin Bridgeton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Cochlan).

For now, no release date has been released. Keep in mind that filming for Season 2 shouldn’t start until this summer, with a broadcast expected later this year, but not yet confirmed.

“And Bridgeton would love to come to this room soon!” (…) I have invested a lot in the creation of this series and the way the world continues to welcome it will never stop surprising me. Thanks to Netflix, ”tweeted the project’s creator, Chris Van Dusan.