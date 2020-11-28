Glenn Close claims did not make sense of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Oscar win

IF / Adriana M. Barrasa / Instar

The ‘Shakespeare in Love’ actress discusses the importance of the ‘Dangerous Gravity’ star award shows while sharing her honest thoughts on the 1999 Best Actress success.

Close Glenn Is still confusing Gwyneth Paltrow1999 Oscar for Best Actress for “Shakespeare in Love”.

The “gravity” star was discussing the importance of award shows with ABC News’ “Popcorn with Peter Travers”, recalling the night Paltrow had a surprising success.

“I honestly feel that what is recommended by your colleagues is as good as it gets,” he said. “I never understood how you could honestly compare shows, you know? I remember the year Gwyneth Paltrow won that incredible actress at ‘Central Station’ (Fernanda Montenegro) What Am I?’ This does not make sense. ”

. It has to be philosophical about that … I’m so proud of the times when my colleagues felt that my performance was noteworthy. ”

In 1999, Paltrow defeated Montenegro, often referred to as the Brazilian equivalent Meryl Streep, In addition to Cate Blanchett for “Elizabeth”, Meryl Streep for “One True Thing” Emily Watson For “Hillary and Jackie”.

At the time, Montenegro did not hide its grief at the loss, saying that Paltrow’s slender, virgin character might have won because “they do not have much of this type of actress in America.”

Klose has been nominated for seven Oscars, but never won.