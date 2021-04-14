Tensions in Donbass: US, Russia accuse each other of approaching troops to Ukraine | International

United States Charged this Wednesday Russia, At an OSCE meeting in Vienna, to bring 25,000 extra troops to the frontiers Ukraine, “Extraordinary military operations” he described as “instability”.

In turn, Russia has condemned the recent arrival of at least five U.S. military transport planes to Ukraine, amid growing tensions between Moscow and Kiev, a neighboring country due to increased Russian military presence on the country’s border.

“Russia is now stationed on the border with Ukraine more than at any other time since 2014. Russia has moved 15,000 to 25,000 troops to Crimea or near Ukraine’s border,” said Courtney Austria, US representative for the Organization for Security Assurance and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

The meeting of the Permanent Council of the OSCE, convened at the request of Ukraine, addressed the deployment of Russian troops, promoting transparency and mutual trust within the transparency mechanism of that multifaceted organization.

“Russia’s unilateral military action will further destabilize the already unstable situation and threaten to break the ground-breaking ceasefire in eastern Ukraine,” the US envoy said.

“Ukraine is right to be concerned about these actions. Russia created similar forces in 2008 and 2014 before launching military operations against Georgia and Ukraine, ”the ambassador added.

After not attending a similar meeting last Saturday, the Russian delegation attended the meeting and promised that “extraordinary military operations” would be carried out by Ukraine in the Russo-speaking region of Donbass, where since 2014 Ukrainian military and pro-Russian separatists have been confronting each other.

The European Union (EU), the United States and Canada today exemplify the positive action of Russia’s participation in that OSCE forum to address the troop concentration on the border with Ukraine, although they regretted Russia’s unstructured approach by not making new or contributions. Related information.

The European Union (EU) has said Russia’s explanations were “unsatisfactory” because they did not provide relevant information to justify the operation of such a large number of troops.

For this reason, Twenty-seven called on Russia to “participate in the meetings in good faith” and to provide full transparency regarding its military operations, which is confirmed in the OSCE mechanism. Vienna Document.

Russia insists that it can move its troops within its borders with full freedom, and that its Ministry of Defense has designed the movement of troops across the border into Ukraine within an annual assessment of the capability of its armed forces after the winter.

The Kremlin has accused neighboring Donbass of causing the current expansion, and instead of accusing the United States of mobilizing troops for the area.

“In the last few days alone, five military transport planes have arrived in Ukraine from US air bases.” Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Badrushev, at a meeting in Crimea, said the Ukrainian peninsula was annexed by Russia in 2014.

According to Russian company Interfox, in recent days three US military transport planes C-130J Hercules and one C-17 Globemaster landed in Kiev, while another C-17 landed in the Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Badrushev accused the United States and other Western nations of providing “dangerous weapons” to Ukraine, increasing tensions in the region and the armed conflict in the Donbass.

“They declare that they are not interested in fueling the conflict, but in fact they are allocating resources to arm the Ukrainian military, increase the presence of ships in the Black Sea, plan joint maneuvers, supply dangerous weapons and prepare the Ukrainian army,” he said.

The Secretary-General of the Russian Security Council called on Crimea to take “additional measures” to protect Russia’s national interests and the security of those living on the peninsula.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has condemned a significant increase in Russia’s military presence on its borders, which Moscow justified on Tuesday in response to NATO’s “threatening actions”.

According to the press office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky, Kiev estimates that there are about 80,000 Russian soldiers on the Ukrainian border and in Crimea, and that the head of the Ukrainian civil service, Ruslin Jomsok, has been reduced to about 50,000.