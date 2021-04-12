Home Sports Who’s out? Not sure? Again?

Apr 12, 2021 0 Comments
Every evening of the season, many of you ask us if this athlete is present or does not come to the evening game, so we will provide you with daily updates, updated live (from 00 hrs- 1 hrs). It will help your imagination or even your challenges.

As a general rule, we will not mention that a player is still out for several weeks, however we will declare a potential return. Note that a player may have announced, last will be activated at the last minute or in the evening. So do not hesitate to iron.

01h30: NY Knicks – LA Lakers

  • Mark Casol (Icio) is uncertain
  • Kyle Kuzma (calf) is uncertain
  • Wesley Mathews (Achilles tendon) is uncertain
  • : John Henson left

01:30: Dallas Mavericks – Philadelphia 76ers

  • Danny Green will play
  • Tobias Harris will play
  • Christophe Porsis (load management) is uncertain
  • JJ Redick (Achilles tendon) Uncertain
  • Maxi Klepper (Call) to play

02h00: Orlando Magic – San Antonio Spurs

  • Tray Liles Out
  • Gorky Dying Out
  • Gary Harris out
  • Otto Porter out
  • Suma Oke (hip) is uncertain

02h00: Minnesota Timber Valves – Brooklyn Nets

03h00: Utah Jazz – Washington Guides

03h00: New Orleans Pelicans – Sacramento Kings

03h00: Memphis Chrysalis – Chicago Bulls

  • The Garrett Temple (Icio) is uncertain
  • D’Anthony Melton out
  • Justice Winslow out

04 p.m .: Phoenix Sons – Houston Rockets

  • Abdel Nader out
  • Sterling Brown left

04 p.m .: Golden State Warriors- Denver Nuggets

  • Kelly O’Brien out
  • James Wiseman left
