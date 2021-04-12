Who’s out? Not sure? Again?

Every evening of the season, many of you ask us if this athlete is present or does not come to the evening game, so we will provide you with daily updates, updated live (from 00 hrs- 1 hrs). It will help your imagination or even your challenges.
As a general rule, we will not mention that a player is still out for several weeks, however we will declare a potential return. Note that a player may have announced, last will be activated at the last minute or in the evening. So do not hesitate to iron.
01h30: NY Knicks – LA Lakers
- Mark Casol (Icio) is uncertain
- Kyle Kuzma (calf) is uncertain
- Wesley Mathews (Achilles tendon) is uncertain
- : John Henson left
01:30: Dallas Mavericks – Philadelphia 76ers
- Danny Green will play
- Tobias Harris will play
- Christophe Porsis (load management) is uncertain
- JJ Redick (Achilles tendon) Uncertain
- Maxi Klepper (Call) to play
02h00: Orlando Magic – San Antonio Spurs
- Tray Liles Out
- Gorky Dying Out
- Gary Harris out
- Otto Porter out
- Suma Oke (hip) is uncertain
02h00: Minnesota Timber Valves – Brooklyn Nets
03h00: Utah Jazz – Washington Guides
03h00: New Orleans Pelicans – Sacramento Kings
03h00: Memphis Chrysalis – Chicago Bulls
- The Garrett Temple (Icio) is uncertain
- D’Anthony Melton out
- Justice Winslow out
04 p.m .: Phoenix Sons – Houston Rockets
- Abdel Nader out
- Sterling Brown left
04 p.m .: Golden State Warriors- Denver Nuggets
- Kelly O’Brien out
- James Wiseman left