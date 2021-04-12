Pixel 5A: The Google smartphone will actually be released, but not in France

Apr. A US company spokesman later denied the allegations The smartphone will be available by the end of this year, but only in Japan and the United States. So the Pixel 5A will not be sold in France. , However it is possible to buy earlier models like this Google Pixel5 . This choice is explained by presentation concerns, but is currently explained by the lack of components that affect many high-tech companies. Google has decided to support a publication limited to at least two of the 20 countries.

Google: What do we know about the new Pixel 5A smartphone?

Like its predecessors, the Pixel 5a is likely to get a presentation in August, following which it goes on sale. Its design should be similar to the design of the Pixel 5, however some rumors point to a thicker and taller smartphone. It is also 5G compatible and has a 6.2-inch screen or 15.2 cm. The only difference is that on the front, the new location for the selfie camera is now located in the upper left corner of the screen. On the back, the Pixel 5A is said to have dual photo sensors similar to previous generations. Many aspects of its configuration, including RAM or storage space, are not yet known. However, the processor should perform better than previous models.