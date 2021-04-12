Check out NASA’s efforts with the first helicopter on Mars – around the world today.

Although the aircraft has been postponed from its original date, but this aircraft will be an important route for future space exploration aircraft.

NASA’s first Mars exploration helicopter NASA’s ingenuity will begin flying on Mars on Wednesday, the first type to fly to the planet. Another

Earlier, NASA announced the flight schedule for the evening of April 11, local time. But it had to be postponed due to a technical problem during the helicopter’s propeller test.

NASA says it is investigating the system to diagnose and understand the problem. Will test again before actually starting to fly

However, NASA insists that helicopters are strong, safe, and able to communicate long distances to Earth.

News agencyXinhuaAccording to Thomas Cherbuchen, Scientific Executive Assistant at NASA Headquarters: “Ingenuity can transform the world into a future leader with aircraft like before.”

Like the Ingenuity helicopters inspired by the Wright brothers, we are constantly exploring and enjoying getting ready for the next mission. Future trips can learn information and be inspired by this work.

Since February 18, Ingenutti has descended on Mars’ Jessaro Gorge by Perseverance Rover. (Perseverance)

It aims to demonstrate technology. Tested with the ability to fly in an environment 100 times thinner than Earth, in other words, the atmosphere of Mars is 1% denser than that of Earth. Therefore, the trigger system is very important, it rotates very quickly.

In addition, another difficulty is the communication recession for controlling the helicopter, because it is a long-distance communication from Earth to Mars. So we could not control the helicopter in real time.

The data of this aircraft will be invaluable for future helicopters traveling to Mars, and if the flight is successful, it will be your ticket for flight exploration. And the development of new aircraft to be used to explore many planets in the future

Photo Guide / NASA / JBL-Caltech / AFP