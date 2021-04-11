Home Technology Google’s root OS on the smartwatch supports Sun security features

Google’s root OS on the smartwatch supports Sun security features

Apr 11, 2021 0 Comments
Google's root OS on the smartwatch supports Sun security features

Jakarta, Cellular.IT – While the root OS occasionally gets new features and improvements, it is rumored that the root OS has some interesting features.

Ware OS, one of Google’s smartwatch operating systems, was recently announced to be developing a new feature.

Quoted by Goto5Google, it is said to be an attempt to present a useful feature for detecting the code of ultraviolet (UV) rays. As is well known, UV rays are light produced by the sun.

It is therefore predicted that the presence of this UV light coding feature will be useful for measuring the ambient temperature in the environment and predicting the effects on its users.

This means the user can also check the UV code, which ranges from O to +11, on top of the weather app showing current conditions and temperatures. The UV index is an international standard for measuring the intensity of ultraviolet radiation generated by sunlight.

Starting today, Ware OS smartwatches will be able to inform users of UV radiation at their location at any time. Apparently, the UV code increases the risk of harm from exposure to unprotected sunlight.

Also read:Oppo Watch Review: Smart Watch with Google’s WearOS

Even so, this new feature is now coming out on all root OS smartwatches worldwide, but may take a few days to reach all users.

This news is not just a rumor because Google has confirmed it with a tweet on @WearOSbyGoogle Twitter account.

READ  Astronauts will use touchscreen for the first time in space mission

You May Also Like

U.S. Sanctions Zhao Lijian, Seven Chinese Supercomputer Companies: Necessary Measures to Be Followed (Fourth Edition) -Hong Kong Economic Times-China Channel-National Terms

U.S. Sanctions Zhao Lijian, Seven Chinese Supercomputer Companies: Necessary Measures to Be Followed (Fourth Edition) -Hong Kong Economic Times-China Channel-National Terms

Does my card bring new driver black technology? Teach them to significantly improve game performance- nvidia-cnbetta.com

Japan gaat water uit Fukushima in zee lozen

Japan is about to exit the sea from Fukushima

Google Spring Cleanup: Updates Play Store and closes two apps

Google Spring Cleanup: Updates Play Store and closes two apps

Hitman, Dark Web and Bitcoins: A Crime 2.0 Avoid

Hitman, Dark Web and Bitcoins: A Crime 2.0 Avoid

Duna

They arrest 14 workers from a Pacific gym in Providence who did administrative work with the permission of the “security guard”

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *