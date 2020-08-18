These Samsung phones and tablets will get 3 Android OS updates

Samsung declared at its virtual Unpacked occasion previously this thirty day period that it would roll out “3 generations” of Android OS updates to its flagship Galaxy S and Be aware sequence phones. The enterprise has now produced a record of equipment qualified for 3 OS updates, which incorporates a few mid-array Galaxy A sequence phones and some Galaxy tablets as properly.
Janghyun Yoon, Senior Vice President and Head of Software Platform Staff, Cell Communications Organization at Samsung, said in a statement:
Samsung is dedicated to supporting our customers to fully delight in the most recent mobile experiences while they are applying Galaxy equipment.As men and women hold on to their gadgets for longer, we are working to convey secure security and enjoyable new functions to the devices currently in their hands. By supporting up to 3 generations of Android OS enhance, we are extending the lifecycle of our Galaxy goods and producing a promise that we will offer a basic and safe mobile practical experience that can take edge of the latest innovations as quickly as they are accessible.
Here is the checklist of Samsung Galaxy units that are eligible to obtain 3 generations of Android OS updates:
- Galaxy S20 Extremely 5G
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy S20 + 5G
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20 5G
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S10 5G
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy Notice 20 Extremely 5G
- Galaxy Observe 20 Extremely
- Galaxy Be aware 20 5G
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy Take note 10+ 5G
- Galaxy Observe 10+
- Galaxy Notice 10 5G
- Galaxy Notice 10
- Galaxy Take note 10 Lite
- Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Fold 5G
- Galaxy Fold
- Galaxy A71 5G
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A51 5G
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A90 5G
- Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G
- Galaxy Tab S7+
- Galaxy Tab S7 5G
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab S6 5G
- Galaxy Tab S6
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
The Samsung Galaxy A71 and A51 telephones, which had been released in December past year with Android 10 out of the box, will get updated to Android 11, Android 12, and Android 13. Alongside with OS updates, the equipment will also get typical security updates from Samsung.
Older Samsung telephones like the Galaxy S10 and Observe 10 sequence, which have by now been given the Android 10 update, will now get two extra OS updates right up until 2021.