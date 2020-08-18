These Samsung phones and tablets will get 3 Android OS updates

Samsung declared at its virtual Unpacked occasion previously this thirty day period that it would roll out “3 generations” of Android OS updates to its flagship Galaxy S and Be aware sequence phones. The enterprise has now produced a record of equipment qualified for 3 OS updates, which incorporates a few mid-array Galaxy A sequence phones and some Galaxy tablets as properly.

Janghyun Yoon, Senior Vice President and Head of Software Platform Staff, Cell Communications Organization at Samsung, said in a statement:

Samsung is dedicated to supporting our customers to fully delight in the most recent mobile experiences while they are applying Galaxy equipment.As men and women hold on to their gadgets for longer, we are working to convey secure security and enjoyable new functions to the devices currently in their hands. By supporting up to 3 generations of Android OS enhance, we are extending the lifecycle of our Galaxy goods and producing a promise that we will offer a basic and safe mobile practical experience that can take edge of the latest innovations as quickly as they are accessible.

Here is the checklist of Samsung Galaxy units that are eligible to obtain 3 generations of Android OS updates:

Galaxy S20 Extremely 5G

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20 + 5G

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 5G

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy Notice 20 Extremely 5G

Galaxy Observe 20 Extremely

Galaxy Be aware 20 5G

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Take note 10+ 5G

Galaxy Observe 10+

Galaxy Notice 10 5G

Galaxy Notice 10

Galaxy Take note 10 Lite

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Fold 5G

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A90 5G

Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G

Galaxy Tab S7+

Galaxy Tab S7 5G

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S6 5G

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy A71 and A51 telephones, which had been released in December past year with Android 10 out of the box, will get updated to Android 11, Android 12, and Android 13. Alongside with OS updates, the equipment will also get typical security updates from Samsung.

Older Samsung telephones like the Galaxy S10 and Observe 10 sequence, which have by now been given the Android 10 update, will now get two extra OS updates right up until 2021.