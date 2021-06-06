Malicious software to steal digital coins .. “Created by hackers”

At a time when many individuals and companies are struggling to mine digital currencies and make money and profits by possessing encrypted currencies such as Bitcoin, for example, the air comes with what ships do not want, and malicious software to steal digital coins and threaten many to steal digital currency from devices and computers that could harm her.

Malware

Where a report reveals that there is malicious software that can infect devices without the user’s knowledge, and retrieve digital coins, its success reaches the theft of millions of coins.

The report points out that the number of unique new modified versions of the software has doubled from 3,815 to 16,934, and the number of Kaspersky solution users who encountered the mining software on their devices has increased to 432,171 users who have encountered the mining software.

How to protect the computer and reduce the risks of mining software?

1- You need to install a program or find a strong security solution on the computer.

2- Security solution systems must be set up to prevent software.

3- Update the software on all devices from time to time and use tools that automatically detect security vulnerabilities.

4- Install apps from official app stores.

What is cryptocurrency mining?

Mining is one of the key components that allows digital currencies to function as a decentralized network between a person without the need for third parties, and then process transactions between users are verified and added to the public blockchain ledger.

During the mining process, the miner is a node in the network that collects transactions and organizes them into groups. Transactions are made at any time, miners receive and verify them, and then start compiling them into groups in one large memory.